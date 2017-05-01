Danielle Ferland appears in "The Most Beautiful Room in New York," a new musical at Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Wednesday, May 3, through Sunday, May 28. Danielle Ferland appears in "The Most Beautiful Room in New York," a new musical at Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Wednesday, May 3, through Sunday, May 28. Danielle Ferland , a Derby native who grew up in Stratford, is best known for originating the role of Little Red Riding Hood in Stephen Sondheim 's "Into the Woods." But that wasn't her first Broadway show.

