Danielle Ferland appears in "The Most Beautiful Room in New York," a...
Danielle Ferland appears in "The Most Beautiful Room in New York," a new musical at Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Wednesday, May 3, through Sunday, May 28. Danielle Ferland appears in "The Most Beautiful Room in New York," a new musical at Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Wednesday, May 3, through Sunday, May 28. Danielle Ferland , a Derby native who grew up in Stratford, is best known for originating the role of Little Red Riding Hood in Stephen Sondheim 's "Into the Woods." But that wasn't her first Broadway show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar '17
|Happy Paper trails
|103
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC