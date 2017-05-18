Customers sad to hear of downtown pub closure
INDIANAPOLIS -- After more than 80 years of service, downtown pub, Elbow Room, will have its last day May 27. Septoski and coworkers Melva Gray and Jennifer Greene have at lunch at the Elbow Room just about every Thursday for 10 years. The pub opened in 1933, the year prohibition ended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
