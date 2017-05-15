Criminal gang target homes of restaurant owners
Police are hunting well-organised burglars who they believe may even be tailing restaurant owners and workers home then lying in wait for them to leave their properties. Detectives linked them as most appeared to be involved in the restaurant or takeaway food trade, predominantly either Indian or Chinese.
