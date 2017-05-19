Construction claims fifth Scarborough beach business as one-off compensation labelled a joke
The state government's one-off lifeline payment to Scarborough Beach businesses struggling to trade amid heavy construction would barely buy a coffee a week, according to frustrated Wild Fig Cafe owner Chris Burke. Businesses along the strip this week received offers from the state government to pay up to half their yearly land tax bill as an 'act of grace' to acknowledge the hardship most were facing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC