Chipotle says hackers stole payment card info in data breach

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to access customers' card data, including its number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants between March 24 and April 18. Signage for a Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo REUTERS: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.