Cheryl's ex-husband JB couldn't deal with fame

Cheryl's ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini struggled to deal with the "mad world" of fame when he was married to the singer. The 35-year-old restauranteur split from the former Girls Aloud star after just 18 months of marriage at the end of 2015 and has admitted their relationship was put under unnecessary stress because he couldn't deal with being in the limelight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.