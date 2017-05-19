Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Stake Reduced by IronBridge Capital Management LP
IronBridge Capital Management LP decreased its position in Buffalo Wild Wings by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,915 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period.
