Blaze Pizza brings its fast-casual pizza concept to Colorado Springs' northeast side

13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Blaze Pizza, another fast-casual, build-your-own pizza chain, will open its first Colorado Springs location this fall. Blaze, founded five years ago in Pasadena, Calif., will be one of a few fast-casual eateries coming to the new Powers Pointe retail center, southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road on the Springs' northeast side.

