Bayless wins restaurant, Solomonov best chef at Beard Awards

Chef Michael Solomonov of Zahav in Philadelphia took home the outstanding chef award Monday night at the James Beard Awards, and Chicago's Rick Bayless' high-end Mexican eatery Topolobampo won the outstanding restaurant honor. Another Philadelphia foodie - Stephen Starr of Starr Restaurants - won the outstanding restaurateur award at a ceremony many consider the Oscars of the culinary world.

