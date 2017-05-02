Avocado prices are at a record high - just in time for Cinco de Mayo
Of all the months to face an avocado shortage, May is an especially bad one. Because of a diminished avocado crop in California and Mexico and increased demand for avocados worldwide, restaurateurs and consumers will have to pay as much as twice the usual cost for the fruit - which is really going to cut into your enjoyment of that Cinco de Mayo guacamole.
