Avocado prices are at a record high - just in time for Cinco de Mayo

Denver Post

Of all the months to face an avocado shortage, May is an especially bad one. Because of a diminished avocado crop in California and Mexico and increased demand for avocados worldwide, restaurateurs and consumers will have to pay as much as twice the usual cost for the fruit - which is really going to cut into your enjoyment of that Cinco de Mayo guacamole.

