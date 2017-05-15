Austin chefsa newest farm-to-table restaurant is closer to DFW, and the farm

Austin chefsa newest farm-to-table re...

An Austin chef has teamed with local restaurateurs to open a chef-driven, farm-to-table restaurant in this historic Norwegian town 80 miles south of Fort Worth. The new Sinclair Restaurant brings chef Sonya CotA© 's hand to a small restaurant in a historic gas station just off Texas 6, midway between Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin.

