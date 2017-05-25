Ann Arbor politicians condemn ICE arr...

Ann Arbor politicians condemn ICE arrests at Sava's restaurant

Elected officials in Ann Arbor are upset and speaking out after federal immigration officers arrested and detained a group of men working at a popular downtown restaurant for allegedly being in the country illegally. State Rep. Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor, said what U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents did at Sava's Restaurant on Wednesday, May 24, was appalling and disrespectful, and he argues it creates a culture of fear among immigrants and other community members who fit a certain profile.

