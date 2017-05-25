Ann Arbor politicians condemn ICE arrests at Sava's restaurant
Elected officials in Ann Arbor are upset and speaking out after federal immigration officers arrested and detained a group of men working at a popular downtown restaurant for allegedly being in the country illegally. State Rep. Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor, said what U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents did at Sava's Restaurant on Wednesday, May 24, was appalling and disrespectful, and he argues it creates a culture of fear among immigrants and other community members who fit a certain profile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC