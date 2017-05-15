A Hearty Welcome to Barbara Lynch, Ou...

A Hearty Welcome to Barbara Lynch, Our First Guest Chef in...

8 hrs ago

It is with great honor that I introduce the Food52's first guest Chef in Residence, a woman who is entirely responsible for me becoming a chef - although she probably doesn't know it. In addition to being a phenomenal success story of true rags to riches, and a powerful and successful restauranteur in an era when that's harder and harder , she's also the reason I first thrived in a professional kitchen.

