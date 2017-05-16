911 dispatcher, restaurant owner amon...

911 dispatcher, restaurant owner among those arrested in Collin County child sex exploitation sting

5 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 911 dispatcher and the owner of a popular Plano restaurant are among more than a dozen men caught in a sting targeting the online sexual exploitation of children in Collin County. The Collin County district attorney's office, the sheriff's office and the Plano Police Department led the multi-agency probe that Sheriff's Capt.

