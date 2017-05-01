6 Strategies Smart Brands Use to Satisfy and Retain Their...
Customers are primarily concerned about two things: your product quality and good communication. What are you doing to up your game? Smart brands know that customers are the lifeblood of their business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|11 hr
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC