Youngsters serve up a tasty treat at town restaurant
Teenagers were taught the importance of using fresh ingredients for cooking, the link to healthy eating and the employment opportunities in the culinary industry through learning new skills. YOUTH charity TwentyTwenty were invited into the kitchens of new restaurant Peter to learn the culinary art of pizza making by two Italian chefs.
