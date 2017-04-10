With smartphones, customers are corporate whistleblowers

In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo made from video, rats move around inside a KFC-Taco Bell restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York. Yum Brands Inc., the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, said Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2007, that it had temporarily closed several other New York City restaurants owned by the franchisee that operated the KFC and hired a leading rat expert to review the company's standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.