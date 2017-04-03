What it's like to eat a $295-per-person, 3-hour dinner at...
What it's like to eat a $295-per-person, 3-hour dinner at Eleven Madison Park, the best restaurant in the world New York City's temple to fine dining earned the title during the big reveal of the World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards - "prom night for the restaurant industry" - in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. We can see why.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC