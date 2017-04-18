What a Big Mac does to your body in just one hour

Whether it is for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you can usually find a substantial cue in any of the town's McDonald's restaurants or drive-thru's, as Grimbarians look to satisfy their hungry with some of the American food giant's famous meals. From Happy Meals and chicken nuggets, to apple pies, McFlurrys and its flagship treat, The Big Mac, the franchise certainly has plenty to offer, and has even started taking over the coffee market, with it's McCafe's becoming one of the top selling coffee products in the whole of the UK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Grimsby.