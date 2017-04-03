Van Wert yields American dream to Albanian restaurant owners
VAN WERT Van Wert City officials formally celebrated the grand opening of 133 Bistro Restaurant in downtown Van Wert on Wednesday afternoon. The eatery, located at the site of the former Balyeat's Restaurant, celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony and a time of refreshments with local leaders at 4:15 p.m. Jack Murrati and Sabir Asipi came to the United States five years ago in search of their own American dream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC