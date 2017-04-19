Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he will...

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he will not run for re-election in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Starbucks is calling a limited-time beverage that changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw a 'Unicorn Frappuccino.' >> Read more trending news The chain says the drink was inspired by the trend of unicorn-themed food online and starts out purple with a sweet and fruity taste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Tue yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr 1 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar 26 Username Entered 226
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar '17 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar '17 Happy Paper trails 103
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC