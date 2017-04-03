Trump Organization settles lawsuit with restaurateur Jose Andres
The Trump Organization and restauranteur Jose Andres have settled a long-running lawsuit, according to a joint statement released by both parties Friday. In July 2015, Andres backed out of a plan to open a restaurant in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel in Washington after Trump said in his presidential campaign launch speech that Mexico is "not sending their best" to the US when immigrants from there include "rapists" and people "bringing drugs" and "bringing crime."
