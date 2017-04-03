Trump hosts simple dinner for Xi
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania host Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Apr 6, 2017. MAR-A-LAGO, United States: Dinners for visiting dignitaries are usually lavish affairs with refined, sophisticated fare on the menu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar '17
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC