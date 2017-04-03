Top table: Ella Eyre joins the line-up

THE team behind west Oxfordshire's festival of music and food, The Big Feastival, have announced a clutch of high-profile additions to the line-up to this summer's event. The biggest names are indie-dance crossover act Faithless, who will present a DJ set, Ella Eyre, Embrace, Congo Natty and ska legends The Skatalites.

