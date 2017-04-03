Tip Pooling by Restaurant Owners-Rema...

Tip Pooling by Restaurant Owners-Remains in Flux

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Restaurant owners with tipped employees should take note of several recent court cases which may affect their ability to cause restaurant employees to participate in "tip pooling," particularly in instances where back-of-house employees are included in such tip pooling arrangements. The Fair Labor Standards Act allows employers to fulfill part of their federal minimum hourly wage obligation to a tipped employee with tips received by such employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr 1 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar 26 Username Entered 226
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar 8 Happy Paper trails 103
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee Mar '17 davy 15
News Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,118,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC