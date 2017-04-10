Three men face blackmail and kidnap charges relating to a Newcastle restaurant manager
John Overton, Waikwong Tsui and Man Dong Wong were in the dock for a brief hearing at Newcastle Magistrates' Court Overton and Wong face one charge each of blackmail and kidnap, while Tsui is accused of one count of kidnap . Due to the seriousness of the accusations, no pleas were taken and District Judge Sarah Griffiths sent the trio to Newcastle Crown Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar '17
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar '17
|davy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC