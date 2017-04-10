They had a typical first date: lunch ...

They had a typical first date: lunch and conversation a " and then she saved his life

2 hrs ago

The first date was going well so the couple lingered and talked for about 45 minutes after their meal at The Cheesecake Factory in Kansas City, Missouri. Suddenly, the 50-something man coughed three times, stood up from the booth and fell face-first to the floor.

