The winners and losers at World's 50 Best restaurant awards

Read more: Decanter Magazine

It wasn't unexpected that there would be a new number one at the head of the World's 50 Best , the high profile restaurant awards that are now into their fifteenth year, simply a question of who it would be. Eleven Madison Park in New York has now taken over the crown from Modena's Massimo Bottura of Osteria Francescana , maybe a reflection that the awards were held for the first time in New York last year giving the influential international regional chairs and jurors a chance to eat out in and around the city.

