The U.S. Restaurant Industry Has Completely Collapsed
So much for people using their tax refund checks for a few splurges at fast casual restaurant Chipotle in the first quarter. Same-store sales for the restaurant industry fell 1.6% in the first quarter, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of negative results, according to industry research firm Black Box Intelligence .
