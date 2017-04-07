The road to Panera's $7.5 billion sale began at a Cookie Jar in Boston

Panera Bread , which this week was bought for $7.5 billion by the private equity firm JAB Holding Co., is based in St. Louis, but its acquisition represents something of a shake-up for the Boston business community. Many of Panera's executives work in a Needham office, including chief executive Ron Shaich, who stands to reap at least $400 million from the deal.

