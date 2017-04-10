Tax Day freebies 2017: Here's a list ...

Tax Day freebies 2017: Here's a list of deals and free items to ease taxa

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

But, there is some good news amid the tax return blues. A few nationwide chains are offering Tax Day "freebies" to take the sting out of preparing those returns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr 1 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar 26 Username Entered 226
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar '17 Happy Paper trails 103
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee Mar '17 davy 15
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,306,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC