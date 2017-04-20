Subway Shuts Hundreds of US Sandwich ...

Subway Shuts Hundreds of US Sandwich Stores in Historic Retrenchment

Read more: News Max

Subway Restaurants closed hundreds of domestic locations last year, marking the biggest retrenchment in the history of a chain that spent decades saturating America with restaurants. The company lost 359 U.S. locations in 2016, the first time that Subway had a net reduction.

