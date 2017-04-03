Starbucks' new CEO 'selfishly' doesn'...

Starbucks' new CEO 'selfishly' doesn't want Howard Schultz to...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

When news broke in December that Starbucks' long-time CEO Howard Schultz was stepping down, it fueled rumors that the coffee exec was considering a second career in politics. Publications from breakfast-centric website Extra Crispy to the Financial Times ran articles in recent months speculating whether or not Schultz was considering a president bid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Sat spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar 26 Username Entered 226
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar 8 Happy Paper trails 103
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee Mar 6 davy 15
News Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,167 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC