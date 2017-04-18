Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks is hoping on the unicorn craze The Unicorn Frappuccino is a neon pink and blue iced drink that changes color as you stir it. The frappuccino is blended with mango syrup and a sour blue powder, CNN Money stated that a 'tall' version of this drink is a whopping 280 calories with 11 grams of fat and 39 grams of sugar.

