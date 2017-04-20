Stamford restaurant owners say construction serves up problems
Stefano Staiano, owner of Aria Restaurant at 1033 Washington Blvd., looks at the Park Square West IV construction site that he says is hurting his business with constantly falling debris and poorly maintained fencing. Photographed in Stamford, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar '17
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar '17
|davy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC