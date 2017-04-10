Some Inca's Case Charges Dismissed

While a former restaurant owner still has an uphill battle in her upcoming human trafficking trial, a federal judge dismissed a dozen charges late Monday night. Maria Rosalba Alvarado McTague, 49, and her son, Felix Adriano Chujoy, 28, now face 16 federal charges in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, ranging from witness tampering to harboring undocumented immigrants.

