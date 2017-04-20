Sheriff: Ohio police officer says sho...

Sheriff: Ohio police officer says shooting story false

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Single largest dismissal of convictions in US history': How one crooked lab chemist 'Little Annie' has forced Massachusetts to toss up to 24,000 drug cases - in a $50m criminal justice crisis that has seen THOUSANDS wrongly convicted Fox News 'is in exit negotiations' with Bill O'Reilly following new claims from black accuser that he called her 'hot chocolate' - as Murdoch's sons urge their father to clean the house Deliverance! Previously unheard Prince track is released ahead of one-year anniversary of his death... with MORE music to come Ohio cop who said he was shot during traffic stop now says he made up the story to cover up a failed attempt to kill himself 'This is solely based on race': Man who screamed 'Allahu Akbar' before randomly shooting dead three people on Fresno street had nothing to do with terrorism - he just wanted to kill white people, say cops NYPD says it is now ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) 15 hr yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr 1 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar 26 Username Entered 226
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar '17 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar '17 Happy Paper trails 103
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,399,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC