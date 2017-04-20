Sheriff: Ohio police officer says shooting story false

'Single largest dismissal of convictions in US history': How one crooked lab chemist 'Little Annie' has forced Massachusetts to toss up to 24,000 drug cases - in a $50m criminal justice crisis that has seen THOUSANDS wrongly convicted Fox News 'is in exit negotiations' with Bill O'Reilly following new claims from black accuser that he called her 'hot chocolate' - as Murdoch's sons urge their father to clean the house Deliverance! Previously unheard Prince track is released ahead of one-year anniversary of his death... with MORE music to come Ohio cop who said he was shot during traffic stop now says he made up the story to cover up a failed attempt to kill himself 'This is solely based on race': Man who screamed 'Allahu Akbar' before randomly shooting dead three people on Fresno street had nothing to do with terrorism - he just wanted to kill white people, say cops NYPD says it is now ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.