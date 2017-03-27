SC liquor ban: Restaurant owners feel the heat as customer count drops
Owners fear that they will have to shut shop soon, as customer count drops by half on day 1 of Supreme Court's 500m-liquor ban order Your search for a liquor shop on the highway has ended for good. In keeping with a Supreme Court order, all shops and bars within the radius of 500 metres from the highway stopped selling alcohol, starting yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|18 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC