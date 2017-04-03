Restaurateur Bruce Molzan Charged With Running Largest Illegal Seafood Network in Texas History
The restaurant and its sister operation Ruggles Green are now in deep water, with allegations that owner Bruce Molzan has been operating an illegal seafood network since at least 2013, according to Texas game wardens and first reported by the Houston Chronicle .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC