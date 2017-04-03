Restaurant owner gets home detention for tax fraud
An award-winning Hutt Valley restaurateur has been sentenced to 10 months' home detention for pocketing cash sales, money laundering and filing false GST and income tax returns. Tao Li, also known as Adam Li or Adam Lee, operated Jacksons CafA© and Bistro in Petone.
