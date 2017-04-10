Restaurant manager gets Homer Simpson...

Restaurant manager gets Homer Simpson's face tattooed on his arm ...

Ricky Viner's right arm is covered in pictures of the doughnut-loving cartoon character and now has Homer's face done dozens of times in difference expressions Ricky Viner, 32, is trying to set a new world record after getting the cartoon character tattooed on his arm 52 TIMES. The restaurant manager fell in love with The Simpsons TV series as a child and said he saw Homer as a "father figure".

