Restaurant Group Joins Lawsuit Agains...

Restaurant Group Joins Lawsuit Against Trump, Citing Unfair Competition

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

Two plaintiffs involved in the hotel and restaurant industry have joined a lawsuit alleging President Trump is violating the Constitution, potentially bolstering the effort. The lawsuit centers on whether Trump is breaching the emoluments clause - a provision in the Constitution which prevents government officials from accepting gifts, benefits and the like from foreign leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Tue yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr 1 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar 26 Username Entered 226
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar '17 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar '17 Happy Paper trails 103
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,688 • Total comments across all topics: 280,417,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC