Prominent Australian restaurant owner charged as cocaine ring shut down
Prominent Australian restaurant owner Daniel Milos has been charged while up to A$ 1million worth of drugs and expensive cars have been seized in one of Queensland's biggest cocaine investigations. But police won't confirm if Milos's Toowong restaurant Mariosarti in Brisbane was being used to launder proceeds from the alleged citywide cocaine supply operation.
