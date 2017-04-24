Pollo Tropical closing 30 more stores; parenta
The parent company of Taco Cabana and Pollo Tropical is shuttering 30 company-owned restaurants as it prepares to "relaunch" both brands. Fiesta Restaurant Group announced Monday that it plans to close 30 Pollo Tropical restaurants in North Texas, Austin and Nashville.
