Papa John's Int'l (PZZA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds
News coverage about Papa John's Int'l has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar '17
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar '17
|davy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC