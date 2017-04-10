Owner of shuttered NYC restaurant charged in $328G tax scam
A restaurateur whose Upper East Side eatery was shuttered in 2015 was charged Monday in a $328,000 tax fraud. A.J. Black, 49, pleaded not guilty to grand larceny and criminal tax fraud charges in Manhattan Supreme Court for allegedly failing to pay sales tax and file tax returns between September 2011 and June 2015.
