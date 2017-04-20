NYC Restaurateur Started Language Sch...

NYC Restaurateur Started Language School for His Kitchen Staff

With restaurants being the second-largest employer of immigrants in the United States, language can become a barrier in kitchens. Sensing an opportunity to improve both his restaurant business and test out a new linguistic school concept, Latin vegan restaurant VSPOT owner Danny Carabano has been teaching his Spanish-speaking kitchen staff English through a language computer program he built from scratch.

