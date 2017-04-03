No charges filed in brawl that left Huntington Beach restaurant manager in induced coma
Two Anaheim men will not face charges after a fight with a Huntington Beach restaurant manager that resulted in the man being put into an induced coma, Huntington Beach officials said Friday. Garret Petersen, 33, was hospitalized and suffered significant head trauma requiring surgery after an altercation about 1 a.m. March 11 at Thunder Burgrz and Pizza with Bryce Anthony Mezich, 21 and Austin Wright Callan, 22. The two men were arrested.
