News 50 mins ago 11:49 a.m.Krispy Kreme and Ghirardelli unleash new doughnuts
"Uniting premium chocolate enthusiasts and our beloved doughnut fans, these doughnuts offer an OMG-worthy reward any time of day whether you're celebrating life's everyday moments or in search of a delightful afternoon indulgence," said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Krispy Kreme's Sea Salt Caramel Doughnut is filled with salted caramel filing, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with chocolate and caramel icings and topped with a blend of amber sugar, salt sprinkle and Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips.
