New Great British Menu judge Andi Oliver: dona t call my hiring "tokenism"

Amid the chaos and burnt bridges of The Great British Bake Off's move to Channel 4 , a new queen of the TV kitchen rises, meringue-like in the form of Andi Oliver. The London-based chef and restaurateur is stepping into Prue Leith's shoes on BBC2's professional cookery competition Great British Menu, as the latter leaves to become a judge on Bake off.

